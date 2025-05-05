Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $33,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 17,941.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,693,000 after buying an additional 2,160,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after buying an additional 1,806,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,171,000 after buying an additional 1,777,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $298,327,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.57.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $208.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.84. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of -155.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.91, for a total transaction of $2,534,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,076 shares in the company, valued at $93,783,777.16. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.58, for a total transaction of $475,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 201,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,033,945.06. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,786 shares of company stock valued at $62,156,182. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

