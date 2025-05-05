Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 4.5% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $85,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Intuit by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after purchasing an additional 268,060 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,854,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,223,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.53.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $631.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $598.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $616.46. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $714.78.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.