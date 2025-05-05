Captrust Financial Advisors Has $72.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $72,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sheridan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $172.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.84 and its 200 day moving average is $177.53. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

