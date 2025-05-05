BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.80% from the stock’s current price.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Arvinas from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arvinas from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.65.

Arvinas Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $537.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.21. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 646.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $523,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,353,065.60. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $74,372.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,023 shares in the company, valued at $945,097.57. This trade represents a 7.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,230 shares of company stock valued at $769,402. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Arvinas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Arvinas by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

See Also

