BitTorrent Price Tops $0.0001 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 1,685.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $95.78 million and $1,177.98 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,262.29 or 1.00309579 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,905.42 or 0.99929812 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
BitTorrent Token Profile
BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt.
BitTorrent Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
