SLERF (SLERF) Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week

SLERF (SLERF) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, SLERF has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SLERF has a total market capitalization of $32.94 million and $3.90 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SLERF token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SLERF alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,262.29 or 1.00309579 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93,905.42 or 0.99929812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SLERF

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol. SLERF’s official website is www.slerf.wtf/raids.

SLERF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.06698499 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $3,798,834.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SLERF using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SLERF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SLERF and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.