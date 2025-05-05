Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $51.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

NYSE:TDS traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 26,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,405. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

