Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Stock

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFL. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

GFL traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,827. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $51.07. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. GFL Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 306,809 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $32,724,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

