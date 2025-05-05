Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,321 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 1.2% of Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.88.

PH stock opened at $619.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $600.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $645.75. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

