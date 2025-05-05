Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,008 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 3,657.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.14.

Shopify Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $99.25 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $128.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average of $102.59.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

