Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 46,335 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 2.2 %

CRM stock opened at $275.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.82.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. This trade represents a 14.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.18, for a total transaction of $2,041,607.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,415. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,330 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,861 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.