Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE DHI opened at $127.23 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

