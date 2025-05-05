Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20), RTT News reports. Exagen had a negative net margin of 30.36% and a negative return on equity of 92.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Exagen updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. Exagen has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $109.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Exagen in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

