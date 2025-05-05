Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165,955 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,332,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $69.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.57.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.