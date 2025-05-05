SmartRent (SMRT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect SmartRent to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SmartRent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SMRT opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.83. SmartRent has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SMRT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SmartRent to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SmartRent

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartRent

In other SmartRent news, CEO Michael Shane Paladin acquired 43,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,999.26. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Dorman bought 125,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 229,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,958. The trade was a 119.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.