Fluence Energy (FLNC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Fluence Energy to post earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $328.17 million for the quarter. Fluence Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, analysts expect Fluence Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $779.75 million, a P/E ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 2.48. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLNC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLNC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Julian Nebreda acquired 23,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $149,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,455 shares in the company, valued at $764,889.25. This represents a 24.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,272.33. The trade was a 39.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 79,000 shares of company stock worth $499,665 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.