Sinclair (SBGI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Sinclair to post earnings of ($1.58) per share and revenue of $774.79 million for the quarter. Sinclair has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 63.89%. On average, analysts expect Sinclair to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $14.80 on Monday. Sinclair has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $983.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

In other news, Chairman David D. Smith purchased 63,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $814,272.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,526,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,701,034.39. The trade was a 4.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 458,530 shares of company stock worth $6,636,392. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. StockNews.com lowered Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

