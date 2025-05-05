LivePerson (LPSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect LivePerson to post earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter. LivePerson has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.23). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 111.48%. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect LivePerson to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LivePerson Stock Down 2.1 %

LPSN stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.75. LivePerson has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.83.

Insider Activity at LivePerson

In other LivePerson news, Director Vanessa Pegueros sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,993.70. This trade represents a 17.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony John Sabino sold 166,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $149,591.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,920,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,345.60. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,204 shares of company stock worth $287,471. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

