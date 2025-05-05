Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $248.45 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2028 guidance at 7.750-8.000 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 6.150-6.350 EPS.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.84 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE CPK opened at $132.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.73.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

CPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chesapeake Utilities

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.