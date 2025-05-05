Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 502 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $3,365,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,855 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $117,026,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $73.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.34.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

