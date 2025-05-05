Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Has $5.81 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $862,646.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 185,871 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,276.84. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $11,762,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,745,481.08. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,456 shares of company stock valued at $39,018,715. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $105.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average of $126.47. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

