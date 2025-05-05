Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes $488,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 20.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,213,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,767,000 after purchasing an additional 208,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hess by 3.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Hess by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.46.

Hess Stock Performance

HES opened at $132.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.76. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Hess’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

