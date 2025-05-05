Blue Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,000. Tesla accounts for 4.3% of Blue Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $510,537,000 after purchasing an additional 185,014 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $287.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.79, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,776,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,325.68. This represents a 20.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,228 shares of company stock worth $110,043,434. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.