BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

Laureate Education Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 18.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Laureate Education

Institutional Trading of Laureate Education

In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.