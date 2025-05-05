Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JNPR. Argus downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

JNPR opened at $36.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,651.42. This trade represents a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $262,618,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,752,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $477,593,000 after buying an additional 2,167,567 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,157,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,510,000 after buying an additional 1,559,884 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $43,413,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,811,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $105,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,713 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

