Raymond James Cuts DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $16.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,264,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

