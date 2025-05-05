Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for APi Group (NYSE:APG) Stock Price

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on APi Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Shares of APG stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at $39,724,327.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2,058.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 217,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 325.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

