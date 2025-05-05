Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.73 and last traded at $113.84, with a volume of 22581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.23.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank First from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Bank First Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 29.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Mcconeghy acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.72 per share, with a total value of $40,173.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,440. The trade was a 23.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.07 per share, for a total transaction of $102,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,782.45. The trade was a 49.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 130.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 179,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after buying an additional 84,524 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank First by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank First in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

