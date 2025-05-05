Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 45849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DB shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 96.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

