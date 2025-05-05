Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,072,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,583 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $392,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,671,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,510,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,063,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,573,000 after purchasing an additional 78,307 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $164.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.50.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $5,075,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,685,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,320,207.36. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,824 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.43, for a total value of $529,302.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,948.32. This trade represents a 15.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,824 shares of company stock valued at $25,086,603 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.46.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

