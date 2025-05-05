Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Buys 2,933 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

VWO stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

