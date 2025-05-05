Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,605.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $378,140,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,430,000 after buying an additional 4,573,794 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 8,048,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,976,000 after buying an additional 3,620,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,196,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

