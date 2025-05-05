BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Buys Shares of 12,031 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,031,000 after acquiring an additional 608,168 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,898,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,583,000 after purchasing an additional 201,695 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,817.68. This represents a 61.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $9,330,060. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.59 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.93.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

