Blackstone Inc. Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Blackstone Inc. reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,265,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,680,834 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 2.2% of Blackstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $478,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD opened at $30.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

