Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $184.18 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.36 and its 200-day moving average is $196.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.