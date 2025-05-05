696 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Blue Capital Inc.

Blue Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $5,171,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,378,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,955,403,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 17,018.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,079,000 after buying an additional 3,926,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,771,116,000 after buying an additional 2,785,707 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,905,978 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $347.66 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $366.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price target (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.38.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

