iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Increased by Bulltick Wealth Management LLC

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sheridan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $172.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.53. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

