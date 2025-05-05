1,544 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Blue Capital Inc.

Blue Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $248.88 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.61 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

