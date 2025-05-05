Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 328,102 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,921,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.84.

Halliburton Trading Up 3.4 %

Halliburton stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $258,226.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,486.40. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,646.04. This represents a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

