Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post earnings of ($1.02) per share and revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.14. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.38 million. On average, analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $9.12 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Arcus Biosciences news, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $201,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $285,704. The trade was a 238.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,564.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,001,348.80. This represents a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
