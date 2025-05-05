Azenta (AZTA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Azenta to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $140.87 million for the quarter.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AZTA opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.66. Azenta has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $63.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

