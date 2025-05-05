Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2030 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.72.
In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,241,834.80. This trade represents a 0.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $151,180 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
