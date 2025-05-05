Southwest Gas (SWX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to post earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, analysts expect Southwest Gas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of SWX stock opened at $74.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $156,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,532,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,932,258.40. The trade was a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

