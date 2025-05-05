Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 21,311 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Intuit by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after buying an additional 268,060 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Intuit by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. This represents a 99.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $631.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $598.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $616.46. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $714.78. The company has a market cap of $176.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

