Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Buys Shares of 84,612 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,866,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 871,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $164.51 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.15. The firm has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

