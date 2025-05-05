Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABNB. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.41.

ABNB opened at $125.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.52. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $86,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 221,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,296,904.16. The trade was a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $24,475,632.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080,585 shares in the company, valued at $237,644,418.70. The trade was a 9.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,960,385 shares of company stock worth $267,493,266. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,514,000 after buying an additional 72,991 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,296,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,647,000 after purchasing an additional 331,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after purchasing an additional 558,856 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $433,374,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

