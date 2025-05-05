VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bulltick Wealth Management LLC

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,527,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,397,000 after buying an additional 294,034 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,832 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,425,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,704.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,819,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,440 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 1,795,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,874,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GDX opened at $47.08 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

