Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s previous close.

POR has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $41.80 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $79,371.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,795 shares of company stock valued at $159,946 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 989,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 81,701 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 82,743 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

