BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 129.71% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.
BioHarvest Sciences Stock Performance
BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioHarvest Sciences will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of BioHarvest Sciences
An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioHarvest Sciences stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:BHST – Free Report) by 105.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,733 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.44% of BioHarvest Sciences worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BioHarvest Sciences Company Profile
BioHarvest Sciences Inc is a biotech firm. It focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within business verticals nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients which focus on specific medical indications.
