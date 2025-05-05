Macquarie Downgrades Block (NYSE:XYZ) to Neutral

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Block from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

XYZ opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.86. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.83.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $27,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,305.52. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $317,846.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 551,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,806,092. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,324 shares of company stock worth $1,297,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYZ. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Block by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Block by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Block by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Block by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

